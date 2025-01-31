APWEN Lagos Boosts NYSC Camp Comfort With Donation Of 100 Chairs, Furniture

In a bid to alleviate logistical challenges and enhance the welfare of corps members, the Lagos Chapter of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN Lagos) has donated 100 chairs and other essential furniture items to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Lagos.

The donation, which includes four executive plastic chairs, aims to improve the comfort and dignity of corps members during their mandatory three-week orientation program.

The gesture was spearheaded by APWEN Lagos Chairman, Dr. Atinuke Owolabi, who emphasized the association’s dedication to supporting young graduates as they contribute to national development. “This initiative goes beyond providing furniture; it is about showing corps members that they are valued, and supported and that their well-being matters,” Dr. Owolabi stated during the presentation ceremony.

She revealed that the donation was inspired by a recent visit to the NYSC camp, where she observed firsthand the inadequate seating arrangements and shelter challenges faced by corps members and staff. “As female engineers, we believe leadership extends beyond technical expertise. It is about taking actionable steps to address pressing needs and make a tangible difference,” she added.

Dr. Owolabi also urged corps members to remain resilient and committed to their service year, highlighting that the future of Nigeria depends on their innovation, strength, and leadership. She encouraged them to engage with organizations like APWEN, which are dedicated to empowering young Nigerians with the resources and guidance needed to thrive.

The donation also marked the official launch of APWEN Lagos’ NYSC outreach program, coordinated by corps member Gbemisola Folarin. The initiative is designed to provide corps members with valuable resources, mentorship, and support throughout their service year. Dr. Owolabi expressed gratitude to sponsors who contributed to the project, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in driving positive change.

The APWEN delegation included Assistant Publicity Secretary Nnazor Onyekachi Eucharia, Young Engineers Coordinator Agbeleye Okikijesu, and Welfare Officer Agbeleye Okikijesu, who were present to witness the handover.

In her remarks, the Lagos State Coordinator for NYSC, Mrs. Christiana Salmwang, commended APWEN Lagos for the timely intervention. She described the donation as a significant step toward addressing some of the challenges faced by corps members in the camp, expressing optimism that the gesture would inspire other organizations to support the NYSC scheme.

The donation by APWEN Lagos not only underscores the association’s commitment to community development but also highlights the pivotal role of women engineers in driving impactful initiatives that benefit society.