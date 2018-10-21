Justice Idris Kutigi Dies in London Hospital

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Idris Kutigi is dead.

Niger state commissioner for Information, Danjuma Sallau said Kutigi died in a London Hospital.

Late Kutigi was the Chief Justice of Nigeria from January 30, 2007 until 30 December 2009.

Kutigi graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University (both in Zaria, Kaduna State.) and also went to England, where he studied at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London and Gibson and Weldon, before returning to attend the Nigerian Law School in Lagos.

He was the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger State before becoming a high court judge in 1976.

He joined the Supreme Court in 1992 and served for ten years before President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him to the position of Chief Justice to succeed the Salihu Alfa Belgore.

The news of the death of Kutigi has already hit the social media, especially the twitter.

Usman nagenu @Usmannagenu tweeted on Sunday: “Innallillahi wa inna ilayhi Raji’un. The death has been announced of Justice Idris Kutigi in a London Hospital a short while ago. May Allah in his infinite mercies forgive his sins and reward his good deeds with Aljannatul fir daus Aameen.’’

Aliyu Doma II @Aliyy_D said: “Allahu Akbar! A life well lived.

“May your soul rest in Jannatul Firdaus, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi.

Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un !!!’’

Shehu Liman Abdullahi ‏ @OgbeniShehu said: `I am getting news that former Chief Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi had passed away. May his soul rest in peace.’’

