Junior Chamber International Nigeria And Lagos State Employment Trust Fund Partner To Empower Young Entrepreneurs

JCI Nigeria and LSETF have announced a significant partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration is geared towards fostering entrepreneurship, providing vital support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and stimulating economic growth within Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The MOU was officially signed recently during a ceremony held at LSETF office in Lagos. Representing LSETF was Feyisayo Alayande, Executive Secretary of LSETF while Oluwatoyin Atanda, the 2025 President of JCI Nigeria, signed on behalf of JCI. The event was graced by prominent stakeholders from both organizations, underscoring the importance of this joint effort.

Also present at the signing were Yudhish Rohee, International Vice President of JCI, and leaders from various JCI local organizations across Nigeria, demonstrating the nationwide significance of this partnership.

Speaking at the signing, Feyisayo Alayande, Executive Secretary of LSETF emphasized the goals and impact of the partnership with JCI Nigeria on entrepreneurship and SME development with focus on job creation and economic empowerment which is in alignment with LSETF’s mandate.

Echoing this enthusiasm, Oluwatoyin Atanda highlighted the potential of the collaboration to empower young entrepreneurs. “JCI Nigeria is dedicated to empowering young people to become active citizens and create sustainable impact. This partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund will provide crucial resources, mentorship, and opportunities for young entrepreneurs to thrive, contribute to the economy, and build a brighter future for Lagos State and Nigeria,” Atanda stated.

In his address, Yudhish Rohee, International Vice President of JCI, conveyed his excitement, noting, “This partnership stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved through collaboration. The synergy between LSETF and JCI Nigeria will spark the vital innovation and contribute to the development of SMEs in Nigeria. I am immensely proud to witness this historic moment and am eager to see the widespread positive outcomes this collaboration will foster throughout Nigeria and beyond.”

This landmark partnership between JCI Nigeria and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund underscores a shared commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent, creating employment opportunities, and driving sustainable economic development within Lagos State and across Nigeria.