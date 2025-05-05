Interswitch Leadership Visits FIRS Executive Chairman To Deepen Strategic Collaboration

The leadership of Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, at the FIRS Headquarters in Abuja.

The Interswitch delegation was led by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell Elegbe, and the Board Chairman and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, Sir Ken Olisa. Also present at the meeting was the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman and Coordinating Director of the FIRS Strategic Management Office, Tayo Koleosho.

The visit served as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between Interswitch and the FIRS, reinforce ongoing collaboration, and reiterate Interswitch’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and support for national development efforts.

Speaking concerning the visit, Elegbe, remarked:

“We recognise the critical role that the FIRS plays in shaping Nigeria’s fiscal landscape, and we are honoured to engage at this level. At Interswitch, we see our work not just through the lens of innovation, but also through the responsibilities that come with growth. This visit reflects our belief that public-private partnerships are essential to building sustainable progress in the digital economy.”

The courtesy visit reflects Interswitch’s continued efforts to maintaining strong, transparent relationships with key regulatory institutions, while contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic advancement. Interswitch remains committed to building solutions that support national objectives, aligning innovation with compliance, and driving transformation across Africa’s financial ecosystem.