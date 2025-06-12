June 12 Symbolises Hard-Earned Democracy — Governor Ododo

Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the principles of inclusion, justice, and accountability in governance on June 12, marking Democracy Day in Nigeria.

In a commemorative message on Thursday, Governor Ododo described the day as a pivotal point in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, noting that “democracy is not gifted, it is earned.” He emphasised that the ideals of democratic governance must be continually upheld through active participation, sacrifice, and service.

“Today, we celebrate as one people, united in history, hope, and purpose,” he said, paying glowing tribute to the heroes of the annulled 1993 presidential election, which is widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s political history.

Governor Ododo particularly acknowledged the role of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whom he described as one of the leading figures in the fight for democracy. “The sacrifices made by pro-democracy heroes, including our father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must never be forgotten,” he stated.

He stressed that Nigerians are not merely beneficiaries of the democratic dividends won through struggle and resilience, but custodians of its continued promise. “We are stewards of the democracy earned through the blood and sweat of our heroes,” he affirmed.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to the delivery of good governance, Governor Ododo pledged to remain focused on infrastructure development, agricultural transformation, improved healthcare, and enhanced security across Kogi State.

He further emphasised the importance of building strong institutions, fostering transparency, and creating space for youth involvement in governance. “To our youth—you are not leaders of tomorrow. You are the true guardians of our democracy today. This democracy belongs to you,” he declared.

The governor also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and public servants to embody democratic values through action rather than mere rhetoric. “Democracy is best measured not by titles or speeches, but by tangible outcomes that improve people’s lives,” he said.

Governor Ododo warned against threats to national unity, urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and united in defending the nation’s democratic foundations against forces of division and disruption.

He reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, assuring that Kogi State would align with the national vision for inclusive development.

“As Governor, I pledge to continue working day and night to protect the rights and freedoms of all Kogi residents, ensuring they live and work in safety, peace, and dignity,” he concluded.