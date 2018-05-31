Jumia to Reward Football Fans During FIFA World Cup

Jumia has concluded plans to launch a series of exciting activities around the 2018 FIFA World Cup in a bid to drive support for the Super Eagles and reward millions of Nigerian football fans for participating during the period of the tournament. The World Cup fixture is slated for June 14th through July 15th, 2018.

Olamide Amosu, Head of Engagement Marketing Jumia Nigeria, who made the disclosure in a press statement in Lagos, said: “this year’s World Cup is indeed very remarkable for the entire nation because Nigeria will be participating in the tournament and we are rooting for the Super Eagles to make all of us proud by bringing the Cup home.”

Some of the activities lined up to reward Nigerians for watching all the games include: (1) Cashback programme: customers who buy an item will get reimbursed or win free vouchers if their teams make it to certain rounds of the tournament (2) Football tournament: fans to shoot videos of unique ball juggling skills and stand a chance to win amazing freebies; (3) Naija Fans Essentials: hundreds of football-related items to be won, such as jerseys, soccer shoes, casual sneakers etc.; (4) Show Love for Your Team Video: fans to upload short videos of themselves showing support for their favourite teams; videos with highest number of likes to be rewarded with fantastic deals; (5) Wheel of Fortune: over N50,000 worth of vouchers will be given out during the duration of the tournament.

Amosu, in her statement, described these initiatives which are meant to kick off June 4th through 10th as a deliberate effort by Jumia to connect with football fans during this world cup season. “Beyond drumming up support for the Super Eagles, we have put these initiatives in place to reward Nigerians for watching the games and supporting their teams, especially those who also support the Nigerian team.”