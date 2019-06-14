Julius Berger Launches Website for Second Niger Bridge

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has launched a dedicated website, www.second-river-niger-bridge.com for the Second River Niger Bridge project.

The objective of the website, according to the company, is to make project progress visible to the general public.

Visitors to the site will have access to visually driven content mainly photos and videos reflecting the actual status of construction works along with key facts and regularly updated data relevant to project progress.

The Second Niger Bridge is a federal government’s project that is being managed by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in collaboration with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority. It will bring great relief to the many commuters who currently use the over 50 year old existing bridge. It will also link the great markets of Onitsha and Aba, as well as the industrial hub of Nnewi and beyond, to both the Northern and Southern parts of the country.

Upon completion, the project will reduce strain on the current bridge, ease traffic flow, create opportunities for local residents, improve commercial viability of the immediate area and regenerate economic life. The project is expected to be completed by February 2022.

The scope of works include the construction of 1.6 km long bridge, 10.3km Highway, Owerri interchange and a toll station.

Source: THISDAY