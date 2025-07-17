Jobberman, Mastercard Foundation Expand Inclusive Employment Drive

Jobberman Nigeria, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has trained over 2.4 million young Nigerians and facilitated more than 600,000 job placements since 2020, advancing inclusive employment opportunities across the country.

The initiative is part of the Young Africa Works strategy implemented by The African Talent Company, Jobberman’s parent firm. It targets youth from underserved communities, providing access to dignified and sustainable work. By leveraging a data-driven, community-based model and low-bandwidth digital solutions, the programme ensures that young people aged 18 to 35, especially those in disadvantaged areas, receive the training and job-matching support needed to enter the labour market.

As part of its latest push for inclusive employment, Jobberman convened the Technology and Employment Inclusion in Marginalised Contexts Roundtable in Abuja. The event brought together policymakers, civil society groups, tech platforms, and private sector leaders to address structural and digital barriers faced by women in disadvantaged communities, persons with disabilities, and internally displaced persons.

“Technology can and must be a force for inclusion, not division,” said Hilda Kabushenga, CEO of The African Talent Company. “As the world of work evolves, no one should be left behind.”

At the roundtable, Jobberman launched a report revealing that 72 percent of Nigerian employers make no effort toward inclusive hiring. Despite this, the report showed positive trends: 55 percent of persons with disabilities and 44 percent of displaced women surveyed had secured work, mainly through self-employment in creative media and agriculture.

“Inclusion is not a side conversation; it is the main agenda,” said Rosy Fynn, Country Director at Mastercard Foundation Nigeria. “We must design systems where marginalised groups are not just considered but centred.”

Recommendations from the roundtable will guide future strategies under Young Africa Works, shaping employer training, platform development, and inclusive hiring policies.

Building on five years of collaboration in Nigeria, Jobberman and Mastercard Foundation are extending the programme to other African markets through BrighterMonday Kenya and BrighterMonday Uganda. Recently, BrighterMonday Uganda hosted a career clinic themed Skills for Today: Empowering Uganda’s Youth to Take Control of Their Future, offering CV reviews, coaching, and digital skills training.

“This expansion reflects our belief that every young African, regardless of circumstance, deserves the opportunity to earn a dignified livelihood,” Kabushenga said. Axel Konjack, Head of Global Marketplaces at Ringier Group, added: “Africa is home to the world’s youngest and fastest-growing workforce. If we want a truly inclusive global economy, we must invest in equipping young Africans with skills, tools, and access to opportunities.”

With youth unemployment still a pressing challenge, the Jobberman–Mastercard partnership underscores the power of technology, employer engagement, and targeted programmes to create pathways to sustainable work across Africa.