Jimi Agbaje, Sanwo-Olu, Bababatunde Gbadamosi Fight to Win Lagos Voters Support in Debate

Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Jimi Agbaje, said the incumbent administration, APC frustrated the plan of the technology giant, Google, to introduce Internet in schools in the state.

Speaking at the Lagos governorship debate organised by “The Platform” Agbaje, said that the state government blocked Google plan for selfish reasons.

He said, “The new knowledge out there is about innovation. Our children today in public schools have no exposure to technology. So, for me, technology is important.

“If you put technology, every primary school will have Internet connection. And if you have Internetconnection, you must have power and teaching. And you are using technology to drive education. It is very key.

“Those that have been there for the past 20 years have put obstacles for technology.

“We have heard that Google wanted to give us free Internet, but they keep putting blockage for vested interests and that is what we are going to correct.”

Babatunde Sanwo-Olu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday vowed to solve the traffic gridlock in Apapa in the first 100 days of his administration if elected governor of the state in March.

He spoke during a governorship debate organised by ‘The Platform.’

Sanwo-Olu and other contestants were asked what they would do in the first 100 days in office if elected governor of Lagos State.

He said he had identified 62 traffic gridlocks across the state which could be resolved within 60 days

“Within the first 100 days, I will tackle the gridlock at Apapa. I will need to clear up all the traffic and all the trailers at Apapa. I’ll make sure it’s a nightmare we will not see again,” he said.

He added that in the first 100 days, he would engage the private sector to drive the Lagos economy to prosperity.

Sanwo-Olu stated that he would convene a town hall meeting to tell the public service that there were new ways of doing things.

Also, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Jimi Agbaje said he would address traffic gridlock in the metropolis by tackling potholes, as well as address the issues of waste management.

Babatunde Gbadamosi

The Lagos governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has promised to review public sector pay if elected as governor.

He lamented that civil servants in the state are “very disgracefully paid,” even when “we want them to deliver the 21st century service.”

Gbadamosi stated this during the Lagos Governorship Debate held by The Platform and aired on Channels TV.

The ADP democratic candidate promised that, “The first thing I am going to be looking at very quickly is public sector pay.

“What we pay as civil servants and what we demand from them –- there is a massive gulf between the two.”