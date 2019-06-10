Jeremy Hunt Confident of Brexit Deal if Elected UK’s Prime Minister

Jeremy Hunt, one of the leading candidates vying to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, said he would leave the European Union without a deal, but with a heavy heart.

He added that he hoped the bloc would engage with a new British leader.

“Our failure to deliver Brexit has put our country and our party in grave peril.

“The leadership I offer is based on one simple truth: without Brexit, there will be no Conservative government and maybe no Conservative Party.

“If we want a deal, we are going to have to engage seriously with Brussels.

“From my conversations with European leaders, it is clear to me there is a deal to be done, they want us to come up with proposals,” Hunt said.

Hunt, who is a foreign secretary, said that with a “more aggressive Russia” and a “more autocratic China”, he would boost defence spending if he became prime minister.

“Peace comes through strength.

“With a more aggressive Russia and a more autocratic China, I pledge to increase the proportion of our GDP we spend on defence,” Hunt said.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect