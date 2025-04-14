Jega Condemns Nigerian Universities For Awarding Honorary Degrees To ‘Unworthy’ Individuals

… Calls for Restoration of Academic Integrity in Varsities

The Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has decried the rising trend of Nigerian universities conferring honorary degrees on individuals lacking academic merit or character, describing it as a betrayal of academic standards.

Jega, who now serves as Chairman of the Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, made this statement while delivering the 14th convocation lecture of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja on Friday, April 11. He criticised the practice as deeply unfair to students and lecturers who work hard to earn their degrees through genuine academic pursuits.

“It is unfair for students to spend four or more years studying and for lecturers to dedicate themselves to research, only for someone with no formal education or classroom experience to be honoured with a degree—often for political or selfish reasons,” Jega said.

He lamented that the core university ideal of being “found worthy in learning and character” is being eroded. According to him, many Nigerian universities now award degrees to individuals who are either illiterate or lack integrity, thereby tarnishing the credibility and respect historically associated with higher institutions in the country.

“This is a stain on the integrity and respect of Nigerian universities,” Jega warned, urging stakeholders to resist the politicisation of honorary awards and instead protect the sanctity of academic excellence.

Jega explained that the purpose of convocation lectures should go beyond ceremony—they should inspire students and address pressing issues in academia and society at large. He commended the graduating students for their dedication and urged them to uphold both learning and character as they advance in life.

Also speaking at the event, guest lecturer and President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, reminisced about an era when Nigerian education enjoyed global prestige. He cautioned that the increasing politicisation of education risks eroding the country’s hard-earned reputation if not addressed.