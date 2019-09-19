Japanese Court Acquits 3 Former Executives in Fukushima Nuclear Meltdown Case

- September 19, 2019
Fukushima Nuclear Meltdown

A Japanese court on Thursday ruled that three former executives for Tokyo Electric Power Company were not guilty of professional negligence in the 2011 Fukushima meltdown.

The ruling by the Tokyo District Court ended the only criminal trial in the nuclear disaster that has kept tens of thousands of residents away from their homes because of lingering radiation contamination.

The plaintiffs were expected to appeal the decision. A group of their supporters stood outside the court Thursday with placards reading “unjust sentence.”

The court said ex-TEPCO chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 79, and two other former executives were also not guilty of causing the deaths of 44 elderly patients whose health deteriorated during or after forced evacuations from a local hospital.

