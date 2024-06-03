JAMB Reschedules Exams For Over 24,000 Candidates

A supplementary 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 24,535 students has been scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2024, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Board’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, revealed this to reporters in Abuja on Sunday. Benjamin stated that candidates who are affected by the postponed examination will have enough time to be ready for it, as it will now take place in two weeks.

According to him, the candidates for the CAILS-KWASU Diploma program come from Kwara State University (KWASU) and the Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS). Others are some 20,550 of the candidates whose results were up until now under investigation and 2,702 of the candidates whose fingers could not be verified who were given the benefit of doubts to sit for the 2024 UTME.

He said the remaining 322 candidates have been migrated to the category of candidates under examination misconduct as a prima-facie case had clearly been established that those who had registered were not those who appeared for the examination. He said that the number of examination misconduct had also increased by 322 to 431. Benjamin added that the board had released an additional 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results.

“The Board has painstakingly analysed the process and conduct of the 2024 UTME in some centres where there are strong proofs of substantial non-compliance with the Board’s standards.

“Consequently, 24,535 candidates have been rescheduled to retake the examination in their chosen examination towns on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

“Meanwhile, 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results that had been cleared have now been released.

“Therefore, concerned candidates are urged to check their results from Saturday, June 1, 2024 by sending RESULT to 55019 or 66019 to ascertain their status as those cleared would have their results while those rescheduled would be told that they had been rescheduled,” he said.

In order to find out their assigned testing locations, he asked the applicants who were rescheduled to print their notification sheet for the additional exam starting on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. He noted that with the publication of the extra 3,921 results, 1,883,350 results have been released overall.But he clarified that candidates whose results had already been made public were not covered by this warning.

He continued by saying that candidates who appeared to have engaged in examination misconduct would be subjected to additional questioning to determine their level of responsibility, following which appropriate action would be taken and made public. He also said the Board, after yielding to pleas of many stakeholders and authorities for the extension of the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration, had decided to bring the DE registration to a close on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Benjamin said in order to facilitate the wrap-up of the registration, it had expanded the DE registration points beyond the Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) owned by JAMB.

“The states where there is upsurge of prospective DE candidates as: Lagos State: -(a) JAMB PRC, No 11, Ojora Road, Ikoyi Lagos; (b) JAMB PRC, No 35-37, Isheri Road, Ogba, Ikeja Lagos, (c) ETC Nig. Ltd, 229, JKK House Ikorodu, Road, Ilupeju.

“Oyo State:- (a) JAMB PTC, JAMB Zonal Office, Quarters 845, Agodi G.R.A, Ibadan, Oyo State; (b) Federal College of Education (FCE) Special, CBT Centre, Oyo; (c) JAMB PTC, Igboho.

“Kwara State: (a) JAMB PTC, National Headquarters Annex, After Oyun Bridge, Old Jebba Road, Ilorin, Kwara State; (b) University of Ilorin CBT Centre, Mini Campus.

“Osun State: (a) JAMB PTC, behind Technical College WAEC Road, Alekuwodo, Osogbo, Osun State;

(b) JAMB PTC, Block Y (Commercial) OSPDC, Oroki Estate, Service Area, Ilobu Road, Osogbo, Osun State; (c) JAMB PTC, Gbongon.

“It is our belief that all eligible candidates would take advantage of this opportunity to register as no further extension would be entertained,” he explained.

He, therefore, said that the previously announced criteria for DE registration remained unchanged. On the CAILS-KWASU Diploma, he said the Board had agreed to conduct a special registration exercise for the 3,633 prospective candidates who did not participate in the 2024 UTME.

He said they did not participate in the examination based on the assumption that they would be accommodated in the 2024 DE exercise. He advised these candidates to register at any of the approved CBT centres in Kwara, Oyo, or Osun State within the next one week (ending on Monday, June 10, 2024) to register for the UTME.

He stressed that 469 others among this category of UTME candidates, who had already taken the 2024 UTME need not retake the examination as the one they had already taken suffices. He said this concession was to ensure that, while standards were being maintained, efforts were in place to support and promote the aspirations of qualified and willing candidates, even if it required bending over backwards.