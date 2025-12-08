BREAKING: Federal Government Confirms Rescue Of 100 School Children Abducted In Niger State

The Federal Government has confirmed the rescue of 100 pupils who were kidnapped from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, located in Papiri community, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

The development, first reported by TVC News and Channels Television on Sunday, marks a major breakthrough in ongoing security operations, although federal officials had not yet released a formal statement as at the time of filing this report.

The attack, carried out on November 21, saw armed men invade the remote settlement around 2 a.m., arriving on motorbikes and operating with little resistance for nearly three hours.

A total of 315 individuals were captured during the raid, comprising 303 students and 12 teachers.

Within the first 24 hours of the incident, approximately 50 students managed to escape and were reunited with their families, bringing the number of those still missing to 265.

Further updates are expected as security agencies continue operations in the area.