IT/TELECOM JOB | Graduate Social Media Officer at ipNX Nigeria Limited

- January 26, 2018
- in JOBS
ipNX Nigeria Limited is an integrated info-communications company focused on providing every person, every home and every business in Nigeria with world-class information, communication and entertainment services.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Social Media Officer

Job ID: 41
Location: Lagos
Department: Customer Experience & Advocacy
Function: Create and maintain ipNX presence on social media.
Reporting to: Customer Experience Analyst
Travel Frequency: Nil

Purpose of the Job

  • To manage customer experience through social media network, create / maintain ipNX presence on social media sites, which includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and increase the overall exposure of the company.

Expected Key Results

  • Manage customer complaints and expectations on social media platforms
  • Generate brand awareness
  • Identify trends on social media
  • Elicit concrete information from customers via surveys and campaigns
  • Identify online threats, escalations and business enquiries
  • Analysis/Reporting
  • Carry out other responsibilities as assigned

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills

  • Minimum 2.1/Upper Credit Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences preferably  public relations, marketing, social media management or business communications.

Work Experience:

  • Minimum of 1-2 years related experience.

Other Requirements:

  • Strong analytically skills
  • Proficient use of CorelDraw
  • Graphic design skills
  • Knowledge of digital media as it relates to branding
  • Team player
  • Drive results
  • Cultivate Innovation
  • Online reputation management
  • Resilience
  • Strong communication – both verbal & written and inter-personal skills
  • Tact and a good sense of humor
  • A passion for all things digital
  • Hardworking  and Extremely organized
  • Self-motivated

Application Closing Date
30th April, 2018.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

