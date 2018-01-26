IT/TELECOM JOB | Graduate Social Media Officer at ipNX Nigeria Limited

ipNX Nigeria Limited is an integrated info-communications company focused on providing every person, every home and every business in Nigeria with world-class information, communication and entertainment services.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Social Media Officer

Job ID: 41

Location: Lagos

Department: Customer Experience & Advocacy

Function: Create and maintain ipNX presence on social media.

Reporting to: Customer Experience Analyst

Travel Frequency: Nil

Purpose of the Job

To manage customer experience through social media network, create / maintain ipNX presence on social media sites, which includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and increase the overall exposure of the company.

Expected Key Results

Manage customer complaints and expectations on social media platforms

Generate brand awareness

Identify trends on social media

Elicit concrete information from customers via surveys and campaigns

Identify online threats, escalations and business enquiries

Analysis/Reporting

Carry out other responsibilities as assigned

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills

Minimum 2.1/Upper Credit Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences preferably public relations, marketing, social media management or business communications.

Work Experience:

Minimum of 1-2 years related experience.

Other Requirements:

Strong analytically skills

Proficient use of CorelDraw

Graphic design skills

Knowledge of digital media as it relates to branding

Team player

Drive results

Cultivate Innovation

Online reputation management

Resilience

Strong communication – both verbal & written and inter-personal skills

Tact and a good sense of humor

A passion for all things digital

Hardworking and Extremely organized

Self-motivated

Application Closing Date

30th April, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY