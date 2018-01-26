IT/TELECOM JOB | Graduate Social Media Officer at ipNX Nigeria Limited

ipNX Nigeria Limited is an integrated info-communications company focused on providing every person, every home and every business in Nigeria with world-class information, communication and entertainment services.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Social Media Officer
Job ID: 41
Location: Lagos
Department: Customer Experience & Advocacy
Function: Create and maintain ipNX presence on social media.
Reporting to: Customer Experience Analyst
Travel Frequency: Nil
Purpose of the Job
- To manage customer experience through social media network, create / maintain ipNX presence on social media sites, which includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and increase the overall exposure of the company.
Expected Key Results
- Manage customer complaints and expectations on social media platforms
- Generate brand awareness
- Identify trends on social media
- Elicit concrete information from customers via surveys and campaigns
- Identify online threats, escalations and business enquiries
- Analysis/Reporting
- Carry out other responsibilities as assigned
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
- Minimum 2.1/Upper Credit Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences preferably public relations, marketing, social media management or business communications.
Work Experience:
- Minimum of 1-2 years related experience.
Other Requirements:
- Strong analytically skills
- Proficient use of CorelDraw
- Graphic design skills
- Knowledge of digital media as it relates to branding
- Team player
- Drive results
- Cultivate Innovation
- Online reputation management
- Resilience
- Strong communication – both verbal & written and inter-personal skills
- Tact and a good sense of humor
- A passion for all things digital
- Hardworking and Extremely organized
- Self-motivated
Application Closing Date
30th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY