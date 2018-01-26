MEDIA JOB | Graduate Online News Reporter at Poshbase Limited

MEDIA JOB | Graduate Online News Reporter at Poshbase Limited

- January 26, 2018
Poshbase is an online media community for News, Entertainment & Lifestyle (Events, Fashion, Beauty, Health, Personal Development and Gist). Poshbase.com is an intuition of Poshbase Unlimited; we offer full-fledged multi-dynamic user engagements and brand alignment to coveted audience across demographics.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Online News Reporter – News (Local/Foreign), Celebrity News (Local/Foreign), and Sports News

Location: Lagos

Job Details
S/he is required to do the following:

  • Write news reports for Poshbase.com;
  • Sources for breaking and update current news events and items;
  • Conduct research to obtain factual information
  • Conduct Interviews with Entrepreneurs, /Business Owners /Politicians & others in a range of different circumstances.
  • Data entry and updates to Poshase.com.
  • Research and write articles in a conversational style, which engages readers
  • To create, compose, research and edit written materials
  • To write simply with conversational style
  • To present professionally, and with a friendly posture.
  • Build relevant industry contacts to maintain the continues the flow of news, for example, police and emergency services, local council, community groups, health trusts, press officers from a variety of organizations, the general public, etc.;
  • Attend press conferences and ask question (lots of questions);
  • Attend a range of events, such football matches, musical shows, talent contests, etc.;
  • Work closely with all the other personnel such as the news team, photographers and editors (etc.);

Qualifications

  • B.Sc. from a reputable University preferably on Arts & Humanities.
  • Must possess Flair & Passion for journalism, writing, PR, communications, and social media activities.
  • Past experience building audiences either online or offline.
  • Past experience producing offline/online content as well as channel-specific knowledge (blog, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, etc.)

Others:

  • Must have completed NYSC, and not more than 26 years old
  • 0-3 year experience
  • BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices – laptops, etc.)

Application Closing Date
10th February, 2018.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to:hr@poshbase.com stating the applied position as the subject of the mail.

Note: The successful is required to work with his/her mobile devices (laptops, phones, and/or tablets); we will not provide the successful candidate with any mobile devices.

 

 

