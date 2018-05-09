IT/TELECOM JOB | Graduate HR/Admin Officer at Zercom Systems Nigeria Limited

Zercom Systems Nigeria Limited is a privately held IT solutions firm. We have been providing solid, imaginative and successful Custom IT solutions since 2003. With specialties in custom application development, Database development and system integration, Zercom Systems covers a broader range of IT services than most other firms in the IT industry – and we do it utilizing the latest and most innovative technologies in the marketplace, making quality and technical excellence our top priorities.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: HR/Admin Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Description

We are looking for a HR Administrator to support their Human Resources department.

You will act as the first point of contact for HR-related queries from employees

Your main administrative duties include maintaining personnel records, managing HR documents (e.g. employment records and onboarding guides) and updating internal databases.

Our ideal candidate has experience with HR procedures and can juggle various administrative tasks in a timely manner.

Ultimately, you should be able to ensure our HR department supports our employees while conforming to labor laws.

Responsibilities

Organize and maintain personnel records

Update internal databases (e.g. record sick or maternity leave)

Prepare HR documents, like employment contracts and new hire guides

Revise company policies

Liaise with external partners, like insurance vendors, and ensure legal compliance

Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics (e.g. turnover rates)

Answer employees queries about HR-related issues

Assist payroll department by providing relevant employee information (e.g. leaves of absence, sick days and work schedules)

Arrange travel accommodations and process expense forms

Participate in HR projects.

Requirements

Proven work experience as an HR Administrator, HR Administrative Assistant or relevant role

Computer literacy (MS Office applications, in particular)

Excellent organizational skills, with an ability to prioritize important projects

Strong phone, email and in-person communication skills

B.Sc in Human Resources or relevant field

Minimum of 1 year practical work experience.

Application Closing Date

4th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:jobs@zercomsystems.com