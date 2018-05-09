MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB| Graduate Creative Graphic Designer at Kedi Healthcare Industries Nigeria Limited

Kedi Healthcare Industries Nigeria Limited is a leading reputable multinational company that deals with herbal medicine. We require the services of suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Creative Graphic Designer

Location: Lagos

Requirements

We are looking for a young, dynamic, hardworking, experienced, creative artist who is prepared to work with little or no supervision.

You will be required to use web technologies to achieve our business growth goals.

You will identify needs and new opportunities and aspire to increase brand awareness. For this position, you should be creative and comfortable working with a team.

You should be skilled in video editing and use of digital camera. Ultimately, you should be able to effectively connect our brand with our online customers.

The interested candidates must have clear knowledge of set digital marketing strategies using all necessary tools (e.g website, emails, social medial, blog and camera).

Basic Requirement:

B.Sc. Degree and HND in Marketing, Advertising or relevant fields.

Application Closing Date

2nd June, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should apply by writing and attaching a detailed Resume with valid phone number to: Justcharles2004@yahoo.com The position being applied for should be the subject of the mail.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more enquiries, call: 01-2933125, 08094560471.