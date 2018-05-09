MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB| Graduate Creative Graphic Designer at Kedi Healthcare Industries Nigeria Limited

By Lolade .O
- May 9, 2018
Kedi Healthcare Industries Nigeria Limited is a leading reputable multinational company that deals with herbal medicine. We require the services of suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Creative Graphic Designer

Location: Lagos

Requirements

  • We are looking for a young, dynamic, hardworking, experienced, creative artist who is prepared to work with little or no supervision.
  • You will be required to use web technologies to achieve our business growth goals.
  • You will identify needs and new opportunities and aspire to increase brand awareness. For this position, you should be creative and comfortable working with a team.
  • You should be skilled in video editing and use of digital camera. Ultimately, you should be able to effectively connect our brand with our online customers.
  • The interested candidates must have clear knowledge of set digital marketing strategies using all necessary tools (e.g website, emails, social medial, blog and camera).

Basic Requirement:

  • B.Sc. Degree and HND in Marketing, Advertising or relevant fields.

Application Closing Date
2nd June, 2018.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should apply by writing and attaching a detailed Resume with valid phone number to: Justcharles2004@yahoo.com The position being applied for should be the subject of the mail.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more enquiries, call: 01-2933125, 08094560471.

