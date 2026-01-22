Is There A Huge Gap In The Market For Live Streamed Events In Nigeria?

The online world is constantly evolving, and the introduction of live streaming is one of the greatest aspects of this progression to date. The technology takes viewers directly to the source of the content, immersing them in it and making them feel like they are there.

Live streaming has emerged as an incredible medium for broadcasting real-world events to people in their homes and is increasingly being used for events such as concerts and fashion shows. Nigeria has plenty of special events that take place throughout the year, but organizers should be using live streaming more to market them to a wider audience.

Credit: Pixabay

Live Streaming is Blowing Up in Nigeria

Although Nigeria may be behind many Western countries in terms of internet penetration, the recent live streaming boom has already had an impact here. Indeed, just under half the people in the country have access to the internet now, and many of these users have experienced the power of live streaming.

Most Nigerians use the internet for social media, and this sector has fully embraced live streaming over the last few years. It’s one of the most popular formats on Facebook, with users able to publish live videos and have people comment on them in real time.

The entertainment industry is also full of live streamed events, with Netflix now offering various boxing and WWE matches to viewers in real time. In gaming, Nigerian players may turn to live options for a sense of being where the action is taking place. We’ve seen the rise of the online casino in Nigeria occuring in proportion to the increased prevalence of internet access, which makes sense as many of the more extravagant live games like Power UP Roulette and Crazy Time were unreachable to many who did not have solid internet connections for a long time.

Indeed, it’s not just about connecting those who’ve never had proper internet access, as it’s also improved the options available to those who already had somewhat limited connections.

Live Streamed Events Can Reach Local and Global Audiences

The popularity of live streaming and the fact that it can be used for such a variety of events makes it a promising medium for promoting Nigerian entertainment to a large audience. Along with making events available for people living locally, there’s a chance that some of the best offerings from the country can reach international viewers with the right marketing.

There’s already been an increased interest in Nigerian film thanks to Netflix and the various Nollywood titles on the streaming platform. That suggests that other areas of Nigerian entertainment could attract attention globally too if broadcast on the right platforms. Some musicians from the country have managed to promote their music in other regions, with Burna Boy and Wizkid among the most famous examples.

To ensure that they perform for all their fans, both local and worldwide, these stars should consider selling live stream tickets to their concerts. This means that they can reach a greater number of people at the same time and it could allow them to expand their fanbases more rapidly.

Live streaming is an exciting development and one that brings people closer to real world events than ever before. If Nigerian artists and event organizers can take advantage of it fully, they can promote content from the country to more people than ever before.