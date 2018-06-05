Investors Anticipate Maturing T-Bills Worth N216billion

Stakeholders at the treasury bills market anticipates the government’s instrument worth N216.04 billion maturing this week via the secondary market, as trading kicks off for the new week on Monday, June 4.

The expected positive run will possible ease liquidity in the financial system with resultant fall in interbank rates,analysts at Cowry Asset have revealed.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, auctioned treasury bills worth N785.73 billion comprising N736.13 billion via Open Market Operations (OMO) and N49.60 billion via the Primary Market.

The respective stop rates for the auctioned T-bills moved in different directions: the 91-day stop rate was flat at 10 percent while the 182-day stop rate moderated to 10.30 percent from 10.50 percent.

However, the 364-day stop rate rose to 11 percent from 10.70 percent recorded in the previous session.

In line with its expectation, the aggressive mop up by CBN was partly offset by N192 billion in matured T-bills.

Consequently, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed financial system liquidity strain: NIBOR for 1 month, 3 months and 6 months tenor buckets fell w-o-w to 13.56 percent from 13.48 percent, 15.08 percent from 14.59 percent and 17.09 percent from 15.70 percent respectively.

However, NIBOR for overnight tenor bucket fell to 3.5 percent from 31.88 percent.

Elsewhere, NITTY fell for all maturities tracked amid buy pressure: yields on the 1 month, the 3 months, 6 months and 12 months maturities fell to 10.25 percent from 11.69 percent, 11.54 percent from 12.84 percent, 12.29 percent from 12.97 percent and 12.99 percent from 13.29 percent respectively.