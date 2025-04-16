Interswitch’s Mitchell Elegbe Named Vanguard Fintech Icon Of The Year 2024

Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch Group, has been named the Fintech Icon of the Year award at the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards 2024, held recently at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The prestigious award, organized by Vanguard Media Limited, recognizes Elegbe’s pioneering role in advancing Nigeria’s financial technology landscape and his unwavering drive to transforming digital payments across Africa. His recognition underscores a legacy built on visionary leadership, groundbreaking innovation, and a steadfast dedication to financial inclusion.

Since founding Interswitch in 2002, Elegbe has led the company’s transformation from a Nigerian startup into a trailblazing African fintech giant. Today, Interswitch is a trusted name in digital payments, responsible for widely adopted platforms such as Verve, Quickteller, and a range of enterprise payment solutions. Under Elegbe’s leadership, the company has expanded across multiple African markets, earning accolades including Deloitte’s recognition as Africa’s Fastest-growing Technology Business in 2014.

In his remarks following the award, Elegbe said:

“This recognition from Vanguard Media reflects the shared commitment of everyone at Interswitch to building a technology-driven company that delivers impact at scale and creates value for all stakeholders. I am honoured to receive this award and extend my appreciation to Vanguard Media. We remain focused on driving innovation that creates opportunities, solves real problems, and expands access to financial services across the continent.”

Elegbe, a graduate of Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the University of Benin and alumnus of the IESE/Wharton/CEIBS Global CEO Programme, is renowned not only for his business acumen but also for his people-first leadership style. At the core of his approach is a deep belief in empowering individuals, fostering innovation, and delivering long-term stakeholder value.

Over the years, Elegbe’s exceptional leadership has earned him several distinguished accolades, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, CNBC/Forbes All African Business Leader Award (AABLA) West Africa 2012, and the African Leadership Network’s (ALN) Africa Awards for Entrepreneurship 2013. In 2019, he was named African Banker Icon of the Year, and most recently, he received the 2023 EY West Africa Entrepreneur of the Year (Masters Category) Award and was also inducted into the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Hall of Fame.

A Bishop Desmond Tutu Fellow of the African Leadership Institute, Elegbe is also a board member at Endeavor Nigeria, where he actively mentors young African entrepreneurs, further extending his impact beyond the corporate world.

Mitchell Elegbe’s remarkable journey continues to inspire the fintech ecosystem and the broader business landscape across Africa, as he continues to lead Interswitch in its mission to shape a more inclusive and digitally connected future.