Reps Support Ban On Under-18 SSCE And UTME Candidates

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education has expressed support for the Federal Government’s recent decision to set a minimum age of 18 for candidates taking the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Education Minister Professor Tahir Mamman announced in July that starting from 2025, any candidate younger than 18 would not be eligible to sit for the SSCE, a prerequisite for admission to higher education institutions. While this decision has sparked discussions among parents and education stakeholders, the House committee’s backing suggests that the policy may become permanent.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Mark Useni, in an exclusive interview on Thursday gave reasons the Federal Government might not likely reverse the decision.

He said, “The Committees on Basic Education and Examination Boards took this matter to the leadership of the House of Representatives. The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, promptly appointed the House Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvere, to moderate a meeting between the two committees and the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman.

“The meeting was held on Wednesday, September 4, and the minister attended together with the Minister of State for Education, Dr Tanko Sununu, as well as the heads of basic education examination bodies.

“The minister explained that the policy that relates to the 18 years age requirement for entry into the university is a policy that was developed before the adoption of the 6-3-3-4 system. He explained that the policy also has a root in the Universal Basic Education Act.

“Prof Tahir said the policy is not peculiar to Nigeria, while also making reference to military and paramilitary institutions which place the entry age at 18 years. He also said that the voting age in Nigeria is pegged at 18 years.”

Useni, a member of the All Progressives Congress representing Takum/Donga/Ussa Federal Constituency, Taraba State, expressed displeasure on the issue of children ,not older than 12 “are being made to seek admission into universities.”

“While the policy is meant to ensure that children pursue their education alongside their cognitive and physical development and maturity, the Ministry of Education should develop a framework for proper transition into a full policy implementation.

“The Ministry of Education must ensure that students who are already progressing in the senior classes in secondary schools are not left stranded after completion of that level of education.

“We mandated the minister and his team to work out ways of handling the policy based on data available to the ministry and ensure that the policy does not jeopardize public interest,” he included.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University