Interswitch Launches Platform for 2019 JAMB/UTME Registration

Following its accreditation by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to provide ePINs and forms for candidates looking to register for the JAMB/UTME examinations, Interswitch, a foremost Pan-African digital payment and commerce company has announced the opening of its platforms for the 2019 JAMB/UTME registrations.

Prospective candidates seeking to register for the 2019 examinations, can easily obtain their ePINs and forms from enabled Interswitch platforms such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), via payment with Interswitch WebPAY on JAMB’s website and through payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide.

The Group Head, Corporate Solutions at Interswitch, Olawale Akanbi, explained in a statement that the Interswitch platforms have been enhanced to make the registration process easier for the candidates.

He said: “We have provided a variety of payment platforms that are reliable, user-friendly and very secure. Candidates have varied options across the Interswitch platforms.

“This includes a payment collection solution that allows them to make payment at any bank branch and other channels, including ATMs and mobile.”

According to the statement, to avoid the conceivable difficulties associated with the registration process, prospective candidates can send their “First Name Middle Name Last Name” to short code “55019”.

In addition, students are expected to send the candidate acknowledging receipt of the request.

After that, “A process code is sent to the candidate via SMS. Candidate takes code to Quickteller App/Web, Bank Branch, or Quickteller Paypoint Agent Location, then provides unique ID to proceed with the payment.

“Candidate can now proceed with the payment via Quickteller App/Web, Bank Branch, or Quickteller Paypoint Agent Location.

“Since its accreditation by JAMB in 2017, Interswitch has successfully enabled a seamless registration process for UTME candidates, providing up to 30,000 ePINs daily.

Interswitch services are available online, across more than 18,000 ATMs, all Bank branches nationwide and over 18,000 Quickteller Paypoint Agents across Nigeria,” the statement added.

“Interswitch has for 15 years successfully delivered digital payments solutions in Nigeria with footprints across East Africa and Gambia. The JAMB UTME registration across the Interswitch platforms is not only easy and stress-free, it is also very reliable and secure,” Akanbi said.

The Interswitch Group is an Africa-focused integrated digital payments and commerce company that facilitates the electronic circulation of money as well as the exchange of value between individuals and organisations on a timely and consistent basis.