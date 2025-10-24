Interswitch Drives Smarter Healthcare Transformation At CMDs, MDs Meeting In Enugu

Interswitch, the leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing digital transformation in Nigeria’s healthcare sector through the successful showcase of its innovative health solutions at the 111th Regular Meeting and 2025 Annual Conference of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of Federal Tertiary Hospitals in Nigeria (CCMDFTH), hosted by the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu.

The four-day conference, which held from Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Best Western Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu, convened healthcare leaders, policymakers, and technology partners from across the country under the theme, “Smarter Processes, Better Healthcare.” It featured technical sessions, interactive exhibitions, and high-level discussions centred on advancing smarter healthcare delivery systems through digital innovation.

Interswitch featured prominently at the event, setting up an engaging exhibition booth and delivering a high-impact presentation during the segment dedicated to corporate innovations. Babatunde Fadeyi, Vice President, Health Ecosystem (Public Sector), Industry Ecosystem & Platforms (Interswitch Indeco), led the presentation, which drew significant interest from participants including CMDs, MDs, and senior administrators of tertiary health institutions.

Babatunde Fadeyi, Vice President, Health Ecosystem (Public Sector) Industry Ecosystem & Platforms (Interswitch Indeco) speaking at the 111th Regular Meeting and 2025 Annual Conference of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of Federal Tertiary Hospitals in Nigeria (CCMDFTH), which held recently at Enugu.

During his presentation, Fadeyi reiterated Interswitch’s broader mission to enable a connected, data-driven healthcare ecosystem in Nigeria. He said:

“At Interswitch, we are not just building technology, we are building bridges between care providers, patients, and policymakers. Through platforms like HIMS, eClinic, and Smarthealth, we’re empowering hospitals and HMOs to embrace digital transformation, making healthcare delivery more transparent, efficient, and patient-centred.”

Interswitch showcased its suite of cutting-edge digital health solutions including the Health Information Management System (HIMS), eClinic, and Smarthealth, designed to simplify hospital operations, enhance administrative efficiency, and improve patient outcomes across hospitals, Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), and related institutions.

The HIMS platform connects healthcare providers, HMOs, and subscribers through a unified digital ecosystem that streamlines claims processing, data exchange, and communication across the healthcare value chain. eClinic enables healthcare centres to transition from paper-based processes to electronic medical records, while Smarthealth empowers individuals with tools for telemedicine, medical geolocation, symptom checking, and personalised wellness tracking.

Participants, including CCMDFTH Chairman, Prof. Emem Bassey, visited the Interswitch exhibition stand and commended the company’s contribution to the digitalisation of healthcare processes, as well as its commitment to fostering efficiency and transparency across Nigeria’s health system.

Throughout the event, delegates interacted with Interswitch’s team of product specialists, exploring the potential of these solutions to address long-standing challenges in hospital administration, data management, and patient access. Many participants lauded Interswitch’s innovative approach to tackling inefficiencies that have historically hindered effective healthcare delivery in the country.

By actively engaging healthcare leaders at the 111th CCMDFTH Conference, Interswitch continues to reinforce its role as a catalyst for digital healthcare transformation in Nigeria. Building on this momentum, the company aims to deepen collaboration with hospitals, policymakers, and technology partners to scale its healthtech solutions nationwide, driving smarter processes, stronger systems, and better health outcomes for all.