Interswitch advocates trust-driven infrastructure and collaboration as cornerstones of Africa’s cross-border capital future at inclusive fintech forum

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a seamless and inclusive financial ecosystem across the continent at the recently concluded Inclusive Fintech Forum 2026, which held at the Kigali Convention Centre, in Rwanda from 10 -12 March 2026.

Speaking during a high-level session themed “Financial Centres & the Future of Cross-Border Capital” Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payments Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), highlighted the critical factors shaping the next phase of financial integration across Africa. He noted that while rapid advancements in digital technology have made it possible for capital to move across borders at unprecedented speed, the ultimate destination and impact of such capital flows are determined by trust, robust infrastructure, and strategic collaboration.

According to Lawal, as Africa’s economies continue to digitize and integrate, stakeholders must prioritize building resilient payment systems and fostering partnerships that enhance transparency, interoperability, and shared prosperity. He emphasized that sustainable growth in cross-border financial flows will depend not only on technological innovation but also on the collective ability of institutions to inspire confidence and enable seamless transactions at scale.

Throughout the forum’s engagements, Interswitch, as one of Africa’s leading and pioneering digital technology enablers reiterated its long-standing vision of fostering a prosperous and interconnected Africa. The company continues to champion the development of a secure, technologically advanced digital payments ecosystem designed to connect and empower individuals, businesses, governments, and communities across the continent.

Participation at the Inclusive Fintech Forum underscores Interswitch’s strategic focus on driving thought leadership, strengthening regional collaboration, and supporting initiatives that accelerate financial inclusion and economic resilience.

As Africa navigates the evolving landscape of digital finance and cross-border commerce, Interswitch remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and partnerships that unlock opportunities for growth and shared value creation.

About Interswitch

Interswitch is an Africa-focused integrated digital payments and commerce company that facilitates the electronic circulation of money and the exchange of value between individuals and organizations on a timely and consistent basis. Through its extensive suite of payment solutions and platforms, the company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the continent’s financial services landscape.