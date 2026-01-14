Federal Government Pledges ₦838.7 Billion For Science And Innovation In 2026 Budget

Nigeria has earmarked ₦838.67 billion for the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology in the 2026 Appropriation Bill. This substantial funding commitment signals a strategic move to place scientific research and technological development at the forefront of the national economic diversification agenda.

The budget is heavily weighted toward long-term growth, with capital expenditure receiving the vast majority of the funds to build research infrastructure and drive industrial innovation.

The financial structure of the allocation reveals that ₦745.26 billion is dedicated to capital projects, reflecting an infrastructure-heavy approach to science. Meanwhile, personnel costs are set at ₦85.08 billion to cover the salaries of engineers, researchers, and scientists across various parastatals. Overhead expenses remain lean at ₦8.34 billion, suggesting a fiscal priority on project execution over administrative consumption.

This budget supports a diverse range of agencies specializing in biotechnology, space science, and emerging technologies. Unlike other sectors, this ministry relies almost entirely on federal support, as the current bill does not include provisions for independent revenue or foreign aid.

Analysts note that while the figure is impressive, the success of the ₦838.7 billion investment will depend on the government’s ability to overcome historical challenges regarding slow capital releases and low project execution rates.

As the National Assembly reviews the bill, the focus will shift to the accountability frameworks governing these funds. The government maintains that this investment is essential for reducing oil dependency and enhancing Nigeria’s global competitiveness through knowledge-driven sectors. The real impact will be measured by the ministry’s ability to move scientific discoveries from the laboratory to the commercial market.