Pension-Linked Stocks Drive Market Gains With 59.72% Annual Growth

The NGX Pension Broad Index has emerged as the top-performing benchmark on the Nigerian Exchange for 2025, delivering a remarkable return of 59.72%. This specialized index, which tracks stocks specifically cleared for pension fund investment, significantly outpaced the broader market’s NGX All-Share Index (ASI), which recorded a gain of 51.19% over the same twelve-month period.

Market statistics reveal that the Pension Broad Index surged from an opening value of 1,826.89 points at the end of 2024 to close the 2025 trading year at 2,917.84 points. This performance represents an outperformance of more than 850 basis points over the ASI. The results highlight the robust resilience and growth potential of companies that meet the strict investment criteria set by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The index maintains a diverse portfolio including major players in the financial services, telecommunications, consumer goods, industrials, and energy sectors. Analysts attribute the 2025 success to this balanced sectoral exposure, which allowed pension-compliant equities to capitalize on heightened investor sentiment and strong corporate earnings throughout the year.

The Nigerian Exchange has noted that these results underscore the deepening impact of pension assets on the domestic capital market. By utilizing rules-based indices, Pension Fund Administrators can build portfolios that offer competitive, risk-adjusted returns while adhering to regulatory safety nets.

Moving forward, the NGX plans to collaborate further with PenCom to develop more data-driven investment products aimed at enhancing retirement planning for millions of Nigerian workers.