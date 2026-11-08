INEC to review court judgment affecting Atiku’s 2027 ADC presidential ticket

By Emmanuella Opara | November 8th 2026

KEY POINTS

INEC says it will determine its response to the ADC leadership crisis after obtaining the certified true copy of the Federal High Court judgment.

The ruling nullified the David Mark-led caretaker committee and decisions taken under its leadership, including Atiku Abubakar’s emergence as the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.

INEC says it will consider the matter at its meeting next week.

The commission says it will comply with any further court order, including an injunction suspending the judgment.

MAIN STORY

The Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled a review of the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the leadership of the David Mark-led caretaker committee of the African Democratic Congress, a ruling that also invalidated the party’s presidential primary which produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its candidate for the 2027 general elections.

INEC said it would not take a position on the ADC leadership dispute until it had obtained and examined the certified true copy of the judgment delivered on Thursday by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

National Commissioner and Chairman of the commission’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, told Sunday PUNCH that INEC would not rely on media reports to determine its response to the ruling.

“We can’t take a position until we see the judgement ourselves. We have to get the certified true copy because we don’t take decisions or reports of what the court said based on reports because the reports could be wrong,” Haruna said.

He added that the commission would discuss the matter at its meeting next week.

“Well, this one is very straightforward even then, we are all here till next week when the commission meets. We will have to meet over it,” he said.

Haruna also said INEC would comply with any further order issued by the court if the Mark-led faction appealed the judgment and secured an injunction staying its execution.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had nullified the emergence of the Mark-led caretaker committee, ruling that the process violated the ADC constitution, relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

The judgment followed a suit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC Deputy National Chairman (North-East), who challenged the process through which Mark and other members of the caretaker committee assumed control of the party.

Gombe argued that he was constitutionally entitled to take over the party’s leadership following the resignation of its former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu. He asked the court to invalidate the decisions of the Mark-led leadership and restrain Mark and former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, from presenting themselves as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

In upholding the suit, the court invalidated the caretaker committee’s emergence and the presidential primary that produced Atiku as the party’s flag bearer for the 2027 elections.

The ruling also nullified Aregbesola’s emergence as National Secretary, the appointments of other national officers and the nominations of candidates submitted by the party for the general elections.

The court further directed INEC not to recognise or act on decisions taken at the ADC’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025.

The ADC, INEC, Mark, Aregbesola and Nwosu were listed as defendants in the case.

THE ISSUES

The judgment affects more than the ADC’s internal leadership structure. By invalidating the party’s presidential primary and candidate nominations, it has also placed the status of its preparations for the 2027 elections in question.

INEC’s decision to await the certified judgment means the commission has not yet determined how it will implement the court’s directives. Its next meeting is expected to provide an indication of its position.

The possibility of an appeal and an application for a stay of execution also remains relevant, as Haruna indicated that the commission would comply with any further court order.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We can’t take a position until we see the judgement ourselves. We have to get the certified true copy because we don’t take decisions or reports of what the court said based on reports because the reports could be wrong,” Mohammed Haruna, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, said.

“Obviously, if the David Mark faction should appeal, which I am sure they will, and they get an injunction for stay of execution, obviously, we’ll have to obey that judgement,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT

INEC is expected to consider the judgment at its meeting next week after obtaining the certified true copy. The Mark-led faction may also appeal the ruling and seek an injunction to stay its execution.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal High Court ruling has invalidated the ADC leadership structure under David Mark and the party’s process of selecting Atiku Abubakar as its 2027 presidential candidate. INEC’s response will depend on its review of the certified judgment and any subsequent court orders.