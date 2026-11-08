Churches deny claims Obasanjo allocated oil wells to prominent pastors

By Emmanuella Opara | November 8th 2026

KEY POINTS

RCCG, Living Faith Church and Deeper Christian Life Ministry have rejected allegations that their leaders received oil wells from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The allegation was made by Reverend Mosy Madugba, founder of the Ministers’ Prayer Network.

Living Faith Church questioned the legal basis for the claim, saying oil wells are not personal property that a president can distribute.

No documentary evidence supporting the allegation was presented in the circulating video.

MAIN STORY

Three prominent Nigerian churches have denied claims that former President Olusegun Obasanjo allocated oil wells to their leaders during his administration, describing the allegation as unfounded and demanding evidence to support it.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Living Faith Church Worldwide and Deeper Christian Life Ministry reacted after a sermon by the founder and President of the Ministers’ Prayer Network, Reverend Mosy Madugba, circulated on social media, naming their leaders among pastors who allegedly benefited from the allocation of oil wells.

Madugba claimed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of RCCG, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church and Pastor William Kumuyi of Deeper Christian Life Ministry received oil wells from Obasanjo while he was president.

In the video, he alleged that some prominent pastors in Lagos had benefited from the arrangement, alongside other assets and institutions associated with their ministries.

A senior media aide to Kumuyi dismissed the allegation, saying the cleric had no interest in oil exploration or similar business ventures.

“Let us be frank, does Pastor Kumuyi look like somebody that will be interested in an oil well? Does he look like someone who would toy with such things? Pastor Kumuyi is devoted to the core; he is devoted to the work of God that he is being called into,” the aide said.

The official added that Kumuyi’s focus remained preaching and winning souls, describing the suggestion that he received an oil well as ridiculous.

Living Faith Church also rejected the claim. Its Director of Media, Patrick Nkamiang, questioned the suggestion that a president could freely distribute oil wells, arguing that petroleum resources are governed by Nigerian laws and regulations.

“Oil wells are not that cheap to give away, nor are they the personal property of the President that he can just give to anybody,” Nkamiang said.

He maintained that oil wells are natural resources regulated by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and cannot simply be handed out at an individual’s discretion.

Nkamiang also said Oyedepo maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards gifts and donations that could not be traced to legitimate personal or internally generated income.

He ruled out legal action against Madugba, saying the church would leave the matter to God.

The RCCG, meanwhile, declined to respond to the allegation, with an official in its media unit saying the church would wait for Madugba to provide evidence to substantiate his claim.

When contacted by Sunday PUNCH, an official at Madugba’s church, identified as Blessing Madugba, said the organisation would respond later.

Efforts to obtain Obasanjo’s reaction through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, were unsuccessful as calls and messages went unanswered as of the time the report was filed.

The allegation has also attracted mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning its implications for the credibility of religious leaders, while others challenged Madugba to provide verifiable details.

No documentary evidence establishing that Obasanjo allocated oil wells to the three pastors was presented in the circulating video.

THE ISSUES

The allegation has brought attention to questions surrounding the ownership and allocation of Nigeria’s petroleum resources, as well as the need for evidence when claims involving public officials and religious leaders are made.

The churches’ responses differ in approach: Kumuyi’s aide rejected the claim on the grounds of the pastor’s religious commitments, Living Faith Church challenged its legal premise, while RCCG said it would not respond until evidence was provided.

The allegation remains unsubstantiated in the material presented, and Obasanjo’s response was not obtained in the report.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Oil wells are not that cheap to give away, nor are they the personal property of the President that he can just give to anybody,” Patrick Nkamiang, Director of Media at Living Faith Church Worldwide, said.

“Let us be frank, does Pastor Kumuyi look like somebody that will be interested in an oil well? Does he look like someone who would toy with such things?” a senior media aide to Pastor William Kumuyi said.

BOTTOM LINE

The three churches have rejected claims that their leaders received oil wells from Obasanjo, but the allegation has not been supported by documentary evidence in the circulating video. The former president’s response was not available at the time of the report.