INEC Recognises David Mark-Led ADC Leadership

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally recognised the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The recognition comes after a period of internal restructuring within the party, which produced new national officers tasked with repositioning the ADC ahead of upcoming elections.

Others officially acknowledged by INEC include former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Mani as National Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary, and Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor as National Legal Adviser.

With this endorsement, the Mark-led leadership is expected to begin nationwide reconciliation and mobilisation efforts to strengthen the party’s structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.