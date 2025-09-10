Nationwide Blackout As National Grid Collapses

The national electricity grid collapsed on Wednesday, triggering a blackout across parts of the country. The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the incident in a public notice shared on its X handle, stating that the disruption occurred at 11:23 a.m. and cut off supply to its franchise areas.

“Please be informed that the power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at 11:23 a.m. today, affecting electricity supply across our franchise areas,” the notice read.

The distribution company assured customers that efforts were underway to restore supply. “We are working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilised,” AEDC added, while providing contact lines for further inquiries.

Nigeria’s grid has long struggled with reliability challenges. In 2024, the system collapsed 12 times and has recorded more than 100 incidents over the past decade. The most recent nationwide collapse occurred in February 2025.

Amid repeated disruptions, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in April approved licences for six firms and one private university to generate and distribute power independently. Interestingly, NERC’s July report had noted that no system disturbance was recorded in the first quarter of 2025.