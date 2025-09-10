FRSC, Nigerian Army Partner On Intelligence Sharing And Operational Support

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced plans to deepen collaboration with the Nigerian Army in the areas of intelligence sharing, security support, and joint capacity-building programmes for security agencies.

Assistant Corps Marshal Ann Oladayo, Zonal Commanding Officer for Lagos and Ogun states, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, in Lagos on Wednesday.

Oladayo highlighted areas of partnership to include security cover for special operations, training and retraining of drivers, and enhancing vehicle safety standards. She explained that the initiative aligns with the FRSC’s 2025 Strategic Goal Two, which focuses on strengthening the agency’s role as the lead authority in traffic management and administration.

“The corps would like to bring our professionalism to help in training your new Army recruits in driving. We will also want to engage some of your retiring officers who intend to take up driving as a profession,” she added.

In response, Maj.-Gen. Mijinyawa commended the FRSC’s efforts and pledged continued Army support. He noted that the military already works closely with security agencies such as the Police, Customs Service, and FRSC to maintain stability in Lagos and Ogun states.

In a related development, Oladayo also met with ACG Ope Fatinikun, Zonal Coordinator of the Nigerian Correctional Service (Zone A, Lagos), where discussions focused on inter-agency synergy. Issues raised included the stigmatisation of ex-convicts, driver’s licence acquisition, and the management of traffic offenders remanded in correctional facilities.