INEC opens recruitment portal for 2026 employment exercise

Key points

INEC has opened applications for entry-level positions across Grade Levels 07, 08, 09, 10 and 12.

The recruitment portal opened on July 20 and will close on July 27.

The exercise is aimed at strengthening the commission’s capacity in electoral administration and related functions.

Applications are free, and only shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next stage.

Main story

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened its recruitment portal for the 2026 employment exercise, inviting suitably qualified Nigerians to apply for entry-level positions across Grade Levels 07, 08, 09, 10 and 12.

The application portal opened on Monday, July 20, and will close on Monday, July 27, according to a notice published on the commission’s website.

INEC said the recruitment exercise is aimed at strengthening its institutional capacity in electoral administration, voter registration, data management and election logistics to support the effective discharge of its constitutional mandate.

The commission said vacancies are available under three cadres.

The Professional Cadre, covering Grade Levels 09, 10 and 12, includes positions such as Accountant, Clinical Officer, Lawyer, ICT Officer, Engineer and Quantity Surveyor. Applicants are required to possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification and, where applicable, relevant professional certifications, at least two years of post-qualification experience and an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

For the Administrative Officer II (Registration Area Officer) position on Grade Level 08, applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree, Higher National Diploma or equivalent qualification in the Social Sciences, Humanities or Sciences, alongside an NYSC discharge, exemption or exclusion certificate and proficiency in ICT tools.

Applicants for the Executive Officer (Registration Officer) position on Grade Level 07 must possess a National Certificate in Education or its equivalent, with knowledge of computer operations, data handling and organisational skills.

INEC said applicants must not be above 35 years of age, must be physically and mentally fit, possess a valid certificate of state of origin, have no criminal conviction and be willing to serve in any part of the country.

The commission said applications must be submitted online through its recruitment portal by creating an account, completing the application form and uploading the required credentials.

It stressed that the recruitment exercise is free of charge and warned applicants against submitting false information or forged documents, noting that offenders would be disqualified and may face prosecution.

INEC also noted that applicants would not be allowed to change their selected vacancy after submission and said only shortlisted candidates would be invited for the next stage of the recruitment exercise.

The issues

Recruitment into public institutions remains highly competitive in Nigeria, making transparent application processes and clear eligibility requirements critical to ensuring fairness and attracting qualified candidates.

What’s being said

“The application is free of charge,” the commission said, warning that applicants who submit false information or forged documents would be disqualified and may face prosecution.

What’s next

Interested applicants are expected to submit their applications before the July 27 deadline, after which INEC will shortlist qualified candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Bottom line

INEC’s 2026 recruitment exercise is intended to strengthen the commission’s workforce by filling entry-level positions across key professional and administrative functions ahead of future electoral activities.