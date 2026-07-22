Pakistan launches AI platform to digitise government operations

Key points

Pakistan has launched an AI-powered Prime Minister Office System (PMOS) to improve government operations.

The platform will replace paper-based processes with digital workflows across ministries.

The system will enable digital tracking and monitoring of directives issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

It is Pakistan’s first government platform to integrate artificial intelligence into decision-making and implementation monitoring.

Main story

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled the Artificial Intelligence-based Prime Minister Office System (PMOS), a digital platform designed to improve governance through technology-driven processes.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif directed ministries and relevant government agencies to adopt the AI-powered platform.

He said the system would replace conventional paper-based procedures with digital workflows to improve efficiency and public service delivery.

According to him, the platform will strengthen governance by enabling the digital recording, tracking and monitoring of directives issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMOS is Pakistan’s first government platform to integrate artificial intelligence into decision-making and implementation monitoring as part of the country’s administrative reform and digital transformation agenda.

The platform is designed to facilitate secure communication, documentation and end-to-end tracking of government directives, from issuance through execution, verification of completion and ongoing monitoring.

The issues

Governments are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence and digital platforms to improve administrative efficiency, strengthen accountability and monitor policy implementation in real time.

What’s being said

“The platform would replace conventional paper-based procedures with digital workflows to enhance efficiency and service delivery.” — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

What’s next

Government ministries and agencies are expected to begin adopting the PMOS as Pakistan advances its broader digital transformation and public sector reform programme.

Bottom line

Pakistan’s new AI-powered government platform marks a significant step in digitising public administration, with the aim of improving efficiency, accountability and the implementation of government decisions.