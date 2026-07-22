Kano investigates complaints over misleading solar panel ratings

Key points

Kano Consumer Protection Council has launched an investigation into complaints over allegedly mislabelled solar panels.

Consumers claim some panels do not produce the power output stated on their labels.

The council says it will take action if the allegations are substantiated.

Complainants warn the products could damage batteries and pose safety risks.

Main story

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KCPC) has begun investigating complaints by members of the public over the sale of solar panels that allegedly do not meet the power output specifications indicated on their labels.

The Executive Secretary of the KCPC, Dr Ibrahim Garba-Muhammad, disclosed this in a statement issued by the council’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Jamilu Mustapha, on Wednesday in Kano.

Garba-Muhammad said the council would conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations and take appropriate action in line with relevant consumer protection laws if the claims are substantiated.

“We will ensure that consumers are protected from deceptive trade practices and products that do not meet approved quality standards,” he said.

He commended the complainants for bringing the matter to the council’s attention and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting consumers from substandard products, promoting fair trade practices and ensuring accountability in the marketplace.

In a petition submitted on behalf of the complainants, Malam Yusuf Sani alleged that some solar panel dealers were misleading consumers by labelling products with power ratings that did not correspond with their actual output.

Sani said users had observed significant discrepancies between the labelled capacity and the electricity generated by the panels.

He alleged that the affected products could damage batteries used for energy storage and, in some cases, pose the risk of battery explosions.

He further claimed that many of the panels were imported without adequate quality assurance or compliance with required standards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council said on July 17 that it had confiscated substandard goods valued at more than ₦300 million over the past three months.

The issues

The investigation highlights growing concerns about the quality and performance of renewable energy products in Nigeria, where increasing demand for solar systems has heightened the need for stronger consumer protection and product quality enforcement.

What’s being said

“We will ensure that consumers are protected from deceptive trade practices and products that do not meet approved quality standards.” — Dr Ibrahim Garba-Muhammad, Executive Secretary, Kano State Consumer Protection Council

What’s next

The council is expected to complete its investigation and determine whether regulatory action or sanctions should be imposed if the allegations against the dealers are confirmed.

Bottom line

The KCPC’s investigation signals increased scrutiny of Nigeria’s growing solar market as authorities respond to concerns over product quality, consumer safety and compliance with approved standards.