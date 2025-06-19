UK Replaces Physical Visa Stickers With E-Visas for Skilled Workers And Students

The United Kingdom has officially replaced physical visa stickers with electronic visas (eVisas) for non-European skilled workers and students, effective from June 15, 2025. This development is part of a broader effort to digitise the country’s immigration system and streamline visa processing.

Under the new system, eligible applicants will now receive a digital visa accessible via a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, rather than a traditional visa vignette sticker placed in their passport. The eVisa acts as a secure digital record of an individual’s immigration status, eliminating the need for physical visa stickers, biometric residence permits (BRPs), and biometric residence cards (BRCs).

The eVisa system currently applies to several key visa categories including:

Skilled Worker (including Health and Care)

Global Business Mobility

Global Talent

International Sportsperson

Temporary Worker

Youth Mobility Scheme

Student Visa

Applicants in these categories are no longer required to submit their passports to visa application centres, significantly reducing delays tied to courier services and manual processing.

Travellers must link their eVisa to a valid passport before entering the UK. At the border, they will be required to present this passport along with a UKVI share code for verification. Expired BRPs or BRCs will no longer be accepted for entry, and travellers who fail to link their eVisa correctly risk being denied boarding.

Individuals who currently hold Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) or Indefinite Leave to Enter (ILE) based on expired stickers or ink stamps are encouraged to switch to a No Time Limit (NTL) eVisa. Those under the Windrush Scheme or EU Settlement Scheme are also eligible to update to the new eVisa format.

Managing eVisa Accounts

The UKVI account serves as the central platform for managing immigration status. Through it, users can:

View visa details

Update personal or travel information

Share immigration status with employers, landlords, or institutions using secure share codes

Children under 18 must also have their own UKVI accounts, which are to be managed by a parent or guardian. However, travellers staying in the UK for fewer than 90 days and dependents of primary visa holders will still receive physical visa vignette stickers for now.

The introduction of eVisas marks a major milestone in modernising the UK’s immigration framework. By eliminating reliance on physical documents, the new system aims to enhance security, speed up processing, and provide greater flexibility for users managing their immigration status.

The UK Home Office emphasised that the shift to eVisas does not alter existing rights or entitlements, and that those affected should familiarise themselves with the requirements for account registration and travel preparation under the new system.