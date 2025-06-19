Olamide Drops Star-Studded 11th Album Olamidé Featuring Dr. Dre, Wizkid, Asake, Others

Nigerian rap icon and YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, has officially released his highly anticipated 11th studio album, Olamidé, today, Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The 17-track project is already making waves, featuring a mix of Nigerian and international stars that reflect Olamide’s genre-bending reach and global ambition. Collaborators on the album include Wizkid, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, BOJ, Darkoo, Daecolm, DJ SPINALL, and rising voices like Muyeez and FXRTUNE. Notably, American hip-hop legend Dr. Dre and Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan also make appearances.

Sharing the tracklist and cover art on Instagram ahead of the release, Olamide wrote:

“Big thanks to every beautiful soul that made this possible!!! #OLAMIDÉ Out 19th of June. Wabillahi Taofeek.”

The album includes previously released singles “Kai” and “99.” “Kai,” which reunited Olamide and Wizkid after more than a decade since their breakout hit “Omo To Shan,” had already stirred anticipation when it dropped in April. Wizkid appears twice on the album, signaling a deepening of their long-running creative bond.

Just last week, Olamide released “99,” a high-energy track featuring Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and Daecolm, produced by Willis. The song offered a vibrant glimpse into the project’s direction and reaffirmed Olamide’s knack for curating dynamic collaborations.

Asake’s appearance on the project is particularly notable amid speculation of tensions following his departure from YBNL to launch his own label, Giran Republic, in February. His inclusion suggests that professional ties between the former label mates remain intact.

Other tracks on the album include Billionaires Club, Free, Indika, Stronger, and Rain, all hinting at a rich blend of hip-hop, Afrobeats, dancehall, and experimental sounds.

Olamidé follows Olamide’s 2023 album Ikigai, which featured standout tracks like Metaverse, Hello Habibi, and Uptown Disco with Fireboy and Asake. His discography also includes UY Scuti, Carpe Diem, and the collaborative EP Unruly.

With over a decade of hits, industry influence, and a legacy of mentoring top talents such as Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy, and Asake, Olamide continues to shape the Nigerian music landscape—this time, with one of his most globally ambitious projects yet.