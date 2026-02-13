Independent National Electoral Commission Seeks N873.78bn For 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has informed the National Assembly of Nigeria that it will require N873.78 billion to conduct the 2027 general elections, alongside an additional N171 billion to fund its operations in the 2026 fiscal year.

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Thursday while presenting the commission’s 2026 budget proposal and projected election costs before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters in Abuja.

The proposed election budget represents a sharp increase compared to the N313.4bn released by the Federal Government for the 2023 general elections.

Nigeria is scheduled to conduct nationwide polls in 2027, while governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, the Federal Capital Territory council poll, and several by-elections are expected to hold earlier.

Amupitan explained that the N873.78bn estimate covers the full cost of organising the 2027 general elections, while the N171bn proposed for 2026 would support routine activities, including off-cycle elections and administrative operations.

He noted that the election budget does not include a fresh request from the National Youth Service Corps seeking increased allowances for corps members engaged as ad hoc election staff.

According to him, the projected election expenditure is structured across five key components: N379.75bn for operational costs, N92.32bn for administrative expenses, N209.21bn for technology-related costs, N154.91bn for capital expenditure, and N42.61bn for miscellaneous items.

Amupitan said the budget was prepared in compliance with Section 3(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires INEC to submit its election budget at least one year before a general election.

On the 2026 fiscal plan, he disclosed that while the Ministry of Finance provided a budget envelope of N140bn, the commission proposed a higher total expenditure of N171bn, including N109bn for personnel costs, N18.7bn for overheads, N42.63bn for election-related activities, and N1.4bn for capital projects.

The INEC chairman criticised the envelope budgeting system, describing it as unsuitable for the commission’s operational needs, which often require urgent and flexible funding.

He also identified the absence of a dedicated communications network as a major challenge, noting that establishing such infrastructure would enhance operational efficiency and strengthen public accountability.

Lawmakers at the session expressed support for the commission’s funding request.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole argued that INEC’s sensitive mandate requires financial independence and urged the National Assembly to move away from the envelope budgeting model.

Similarly, House member Billy Osawaru called for INEC’s budget to be placed on first-line charge, in line with constitutional provisions, to ensure timely and full release of funds for early election planning.

The joint committee subsequently approved a motion recommending the one-time release of INEC’s annual budget and said it would consider the NYSC’s request for about N32bn to increase allowances for corps members engaged in election duties to N125,000.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Simon Lalong, assured the commission of legislative support, while his House counterpart, Bayo Balogun, urged INEC to avoid making commitments it may not be able to fulfil.

Balogun cited the 2023 elections, noting that expectations surrounding the INEC Result Viewing Portal created the impression of real-time result transmission despite the platform not being explicitly provided for in the Electoral Act.