Joshua Aiyenuro Sets Guinness World Records Mark, Targets Empowerment Of 37,000 Nigerian Youths

A Nigerian professional barber, Joshua Aiyenuro, popularly known as T-Jos Signature, has been unveiled as a new Guinness World Records holder for the longest professional barbing marathon, a feat stakeholders say underscores the growing recognition of skilled trades as a pathway to youth empowerment.

The achievement was announced by the African Civil Society Forum following the successful completion of the record attempt on February 2, 2026, in Abuja.

Organisers described the milestone as a powerful demonstration of resilience, discipline and determination, noting that it serves as an inspiration to young Nigerians pursuing vocational careers.

Aiyenuro’s journey began in Aguda, Surulere, in Lagos, where he reportedly grew up under challenging circumstances before dedicating himself to mastering the barbing profession. His consistency and craftsmanship later earned him recognition as an official barber to the Nigeria national football team.

His path to global recognition, however, was not without setbacks. A previous attempt, during which he completed 154 hours of continuous barbing, was disqualified on technical grounds. The disappointment was compounded by the loss of his mother shortly afterwards.

Undeterred, he retrained and returned with renewed focus, culminating in the record-breaking marathon that has now secured his place on the global stage.

“This record is not just a personal victory,” Aiyenuro said. “It represents the dignity of labour, the importance of skilled trades, and what young Nigerians can achieve through perseverance and commitment.”

Beyond the achievement, the record holder has launched a nationwide youth empowerment initiative aimed at equipping 37,000 young Nigerians with vocational skills. The programme plans to train 1,000 beneficiaries in each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The initiative will focus on professional barbing, hairdressing and tailoring, and is expected to be implemented in collaboration with state governments, private sector partners and philanthropic organisations. Beneficiaries will receive hands-on training, work tools and starter packs to support their transition into self-employment.

According to Aiyenuro, the initiative is designed to create sustainable livelihoods while tackling youth unemployment and poverty.

“We are building pathways to prosperity, one skill at a time. The goal is to empower young people to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he said.

Stakeholders noted that the programme highlights the potential of vocational education to drive job creation, economic inclusion and long-term growth when adequately supported.