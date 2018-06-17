INCREDIBLE! ‘Mass Jumping’ Caused Earthquake in Mexico After Goal Against Germany

The 2018 World Cup has quite literally sent shockwaves around the globe – that’s if Mexico’s government are to be believed.

The government of Mexiso reported a ‘small’ earthquake in Mexico on Sunday, caused by ‘mass jumping’ after Mexico scored against Germany in the on-going World Cup in Russia.

Hirving Lozano stunned Germany as he broke the deadlock in Mexico’s opening match in Russia against Joachim Low’s lack-lustre side on Sunday afternoon.

Mexico’s fans inside the Luzhniki Stadium were sent into a frenzy and supporters back home also went absolutely bananas as their side scored against the holders.