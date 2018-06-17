Underdogs Mexico Cause First Upset of Tournament, Beat Defending Champions Germany 1-0

Mexico recorded the first shock win of the 2018 World Cup as Hirving Lozano’s strike earned a deserved victory over lacklustre champions Germany.

Dangerous on the break, Mexico took the lead when PSV Eindhoven’s Lozano cut inside Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil before firing low past Manuel Neuer.

Germany went close through Toni Kroos, whose free-kick was pushed on to the bar by Guillermo Ochoa.

Joshua Kimmich and Timo Werner also had good chances for Joachim Low’s side.

The result means Germany are the third champions in succession – following Italy (2010) and Spain (2014) – to start their defence with a defeat.

History was also made when Mexico’s 39-year-old former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez came on in the second half to become the third player to have played in five successive World Cups. The other two players are Germany’s Lothar Matthaus and Marquez’s compatriot Antonio Carbajal