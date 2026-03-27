Ikorodu North LCDA and WaterAid inaugurate solar-powered water and inclusive sanitation facilities

KEY POINTS

Ikorodu North LCDA, in partnership with the Lagos State Government and WaterAid Nigeria, has launched three solar-powered water facilities in the Irepodun, Arobiona, and Agbede communities.

A new five-cubicle, inclusive toilet facility was inaugurated at Farm Settlement Primary School, specifically designed to be female-friendly and accessible to the physically challenged.

The project includes a unique sustainability model featuring female Local Area Mechanics (LAM) trained to maintain and repair the solar infrastructure.

Over 54,000 residents are expected to benefit from the water project, while WaterAid, supported by Microsoft, has already reached over 35,000 people with clean water access.

MAIN STORY

Residents of Ikorodu North are set for a significant improvement in public health following the inauguration of critical Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure on Thursday.

The Joint Venture between the local council, the state government, and WaterAid Nigeria aimed to provide a “sustainable, reliable, and affordable” solution to long-standing water scarcity.

By utilizing solar power, the facilities bypass the inconsistent national power grid, ensuring that clean water flows daily to the Irepodun, Arobiona, and Agbede settlements.

A standout feature of this intervention is the focus on gender-inclusive maintenance. The council has initiated female Local Area Mechanics (LAM) to take charge of the solar panels and pumping systems, creating jobs while ensuring technical longevity.

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, emphasized that these projects are now embedded within a state-wide “maintenance culture” designed to move beyond one-off donations toward long-term community preservation.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge addressed is the “Infrastructure Abandonment Loop.” Many community projects in Nigeria fail within two years due to a lack of technical oversight and funding for repairs. This “Maintenance Gap” is compounded in schools where sanitation facilities often exclude girls and the disabled, leading to higher absenteeism. By introducing the female LAM model and building inclusive cubicles, the LCDA and WaterAid are attempting to create a “Self-Sustaining WASH Model” that prioritizes both social equity and mechanical durability.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“No fewer than 54,000 residents will benefit… let it serve as a reminder of our shared responsibility to safeguard it,” stated Mr. Ameen Apanishile, Chairman of Ikorodu North LCDA .

. “WaterAid Nigeria, with support from Microsoft, has provided basic access to clean water for no fewer than 35,943 people,” noted Mrs. Evelyn Mere, Country Director of WaterAid .

. “Maintenance is embedded within government structures… ensuring that projects are consistently preserved,” added Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Commissioner for Education .

. “Access to free and clean water will reduce daily expenses, improve living standards, and reduce poverty,” remarked Mr. Omotayo Laiyemo, representing the Commissioner.

WHAT’S NEXT

Following the inauguration, the female Local Area Mechanics (LAM) will begin their first round of scheduled inspections on the solar arrays. WaterAid Nigeria has called on the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to replicate the “inclusive toilet” model across all public schools in the state to ensure uniform hygiene standards.

The Ikorodu North LCDA is also expected to formalize a resource allocation plan specifically for the long-term upkeep of the Agbede and Arobiona facilities. Finally, school-based management committees will receive training on how to oversee the new WASH services to ensure they remain free and accessible to the students.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Ikorodu is proving that “Solar + Women = Sustainable Water.” By combining green energy with a female-led maintenance workforce, the LCDA isn’t just giving people water; it’s giving them a system they can actually keep running. For the thousands of residents and students now benefiting, this isn’t just a project—it’s a blueprint for how local governments can solve the water crisis one community at a time.