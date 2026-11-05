Ikeja electric apologises for missing 20 hour power target

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 5th, 2026

Key Points

· Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers on some Band A feeders for failing to meet the minimum 20-hour daily supply on November 3 and 4, 2026

· The company disclosed this in a notice on its official X account on Thursday

· Band A customers are entitled to a minimum of 20 hours of electricity daily under the regulated service-based tariff structure

· The notice did not give details of the specific feeders affected or the reasons for the disruption

· The apology follows repeated reports of supply shortfalls on the network

· The company also issued a safety advisory warning residents against trading or building beneath power lines

Main Story

Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers on some Band A feeders in its franchise area after failing to meet the minimum daily electricity supply requirement of 20 hours on November 3 and 4, 2026. The company disclosed this in a notice posted on its official X account, @IkejaElectric, on Thursday.

In the notice, the company expressed regret over its inability to deliver the expected minimum service level to customers on the affected feeders during the two-day period. “Dear esteemed customer, we apologise for falling short of the expected minimum service level of 20 hours on the Band A feeders below for November 3rd and 4th, 2026,” the company stated.

The development means affected Band A customers did not receive the minimum supply hours expected under their service category. Band A customers are entitled to at least 20 hours of electricity daily under the regulated service-based tariff structure.

The Issues

The apology matters because Band A customers pay higher tariffs in exchange for a guaranteed level of service. When that threshold is missed, it raises questions about whether customers are getting value for what they pay, and whether the company can sustain the standard it is required to meet.

The notice also comes against a backdrop of repeated supply shortfalls on the network. Earlier this month, the company attributed reduced supply hours to a shortfall in power allocated to it from the national grid, which points to problems upstream as well as within the distribution network itself.

Transparency remains thin. The announcement did not give details of the specific feeders affected or the reasons for the latest disruptions, which leaves customers unable to tell whether the problem was a grid shortfall, a technical fault or something else.

What’s Being Said

Ikeja Electric expressed regret and apologised for the inconvenience caused to its customers, but offered no explanation for the shortfall in the notice, Separately, the company issued a public safety advisory warning residents against trading, building or erecting structures beneath or close to electricity transmission lines, describing such activities as dangerous to lives and property. It said power line corridors are high-risk zones and urged people to maintain the recommended safety clearance. “Stay clear. Stay safe. Your life matters!” the company advised, encouraging the public to seek safety guidance or make enquiries through its dedicated channels.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether Ikeja Electric publishes the affected feeders and the cause of the shortfall, and whether customers are entitled to any compensation or credit under the regulated tariff rules. The regulator may also weigh in on repeated breaches of the Band A service standard, Customers will be watching whether supply improves in the coming days, and whether the company can consistently meet the 20-hour minimum.

Bottom Line

Ikeja Electric has admitted falling short of its 20-hour supply commitment to some Band A customers on two days this week, but with no explanation or details given, the apology leaves open the question of how reliably the standard can be met going forward.