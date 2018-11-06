Ike Ekweremadu Beats Assassination Attempt, One Person Arrested

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has escaped another assassination attempt.

The incident which happened in the early hours of Tuesday in his Abuja residence saw his security guards rescuing his wife and son from the assailants.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, the incident occurred at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday at Ekweremadu’s Apo Quarters residence in Abuja.

The armed men were said to have evaded the security at the well guarded residence before gaining entry into the house.

The attackers who could not immediately shoot in order not to attract the attention of the security personnel on duty, took hold of his son and commanded him to lead them to the Senator’s bedroom.

“It was in the ensuring struggle in the Senator’s bedroom that security was alerted, leading to the arrest of one of the assailants with dangerous weapon and housebreaking devices, while the rest managed to escape,” Anichukwu was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to Anichukwu, the arrested member of the gang refused to divulge any information on the operation.

He has since been handed over to the police.

It would be recalled that the lawmaker narrowly escaped death in Abuja on Nov. 17, 2015.

Although the 2015 incident was reported to the security agencies, nothing has been heard about the matter till date.