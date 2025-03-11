IGP Orders Update Of Criminal Database, Inaugurates New Force Management Team

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the immediate update of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Criminal Database to enhance crime-fighting efforts.

The directive was issued yesterday during the formal inauguration of the newly restructured Force Management Team (FMT) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The update follows the recent appointment of six new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to strengthen the NPF’s administration and operational efficiency.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP underscored the importance of aligning the police’s operations with the Federal Government’s security agenda.

He reiterated his vision for a professionally competent, service-oriented, and people-friendly police force capable of effectively addressing modern crime challenges.

“The FMT’s mandate will focus on reorganising and specialising the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) and other investigative units to enhance operational efficiency,” Adejobi quoted the IGP as saying.

To support this initiative, Egbetokun directed the immediate upgrade of the Police Force Criminal Database to serve as a central tool for law enforcement and crime prevention.

He further instructed the Department of Research and Planning (R&P) to collaborate with the Force Intelligence Department and the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to develop an advanced, technology-driven database. The enhanced system is expected to strengthen investigative capacity and improve policing strategies nationwide.

The IGP expressed confidence that the newly constituted FMT would drive the strategic vision of the NPF, ensuring more effective and intelligence-led policing across the country.