Lagos PDP Factions Reunite, Vow to Unseat APC in 2027

Factions of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State have reconciled, pledging to unite and mobilise support to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The reconciliation meeting, held over the weekend at the Victoria Island residence of the first Chairman of the PDP in Lagos, Muritala Ashorobi, brought together key party leaders and stakeholders. Ashorobi, who also chairs the Lagos PDP Reconciliation Committee, presided over the meeting.

Among the prominent figures in attendance were former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP and leader of the party in the South-West, Olabode George; former Minister, Abimbola Ogunkelu; former Board of Trustees (BoT) member, Aduke Maina; Lagos State PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji; Captain Tunji Shelle (rtd); Ramoni Owokoniran; and Niran Adeniji. Members of the reconciliation committee and the state executive council were also present.

The meeting resolved that the party’s existing structure would remain intact, with members urged to put aside differences and work together. The party leadership emphasised the need for unity and strategic mobilisation across the 20 local government areas of the state to strengthen the party’s position ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the meeting, the leaders issued a stern warning to members engaged in anti-party activities or secretly working for the APC, urging them to either desist or leave the party. They stressed that such actions would no longer be tolerated as the PDP positions itself for a stronger and more united front in the next electoral cycle.

The reconciliation is seen as a major step towards revitalising the party’s political strength in Lagos State, where the PDP has struggled to gain dominance over the ruling APC.