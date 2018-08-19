IGP Issues More Guidelines on FSARS Operations

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has issued further guidelines on the operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad going forward.

The new guidelines, contained in a signal of all Police Commands and Formations across the country, was signed by Idris on Thursday.

The reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, as ordered by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, began with the renaming of the special outfit as FSARS.

Idris, in the new guidelines, obtained by The Eagle Online on Saturday, directed that no operative of the FSARS should be dressed in other outfit other than the regular police uniform.

He said with immediate effect, the operatives “should desist from wearing FSARS/SARS black uniforms or any other dress earlier approved”.