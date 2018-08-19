IGP Issues More Guidelines on FSARS Operations

The new guidelines, contained in a signal of all Police Commands and Formations across the country, was signed by Idris on Thursday.
The reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, as ordered by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, began with the renaming of the special outfit as FSARS.
Idris, in the new guidelines, obtained by The Eagle Online on Saturday, directed that no operative of the FSARS should be dressed in other outfit other than the regular police uniform.
He said with immediate effect, the operatives “should desist from wearing FSARS/SARS black uniforms or any other dress earlier approved”.
All personnel must wear normal police uniforms, displaying clearly their name tags, force numbers in the case of the rank and files and police identification tags, pending the IGP’s determination of their operational dress code.
The IGP further directed that any officer who flouts this directive will be severely sanctioned, while supervising officers under whom this order is flouted will be held liable.
Apart from renaming SARS, Idris also, based on Osinbajo’s directive, appointment a new Commissioner of Police to oversee SARS.
The new CP is to report to Idris directly through the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations).
Before now, the outfit was under the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department.