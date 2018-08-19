Buhari Serves NASS Notice of Return, Resumes Office

Fifteen days after he left the shores of the country on a 10-working day vacation, President Muhammadu returned to the country Saturday.

Shortly after his return, he transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, announcing his return and assumption of his presidential duties.

Buhari, who arrived Abuja Saturday evening was received by government officials including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; and service chiefs at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Before departing Nigeria on August 3, the president had transmitted a letter to the National Assembly authorising Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to discharge the functions of his office in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.

About three hours after he returned to the country Saturday night, the president dispatched a letter to the National Assembly, informing it of his resumption of office as Nigerian President, upon the completion of his 10-day working vacation. to the United Kingdom.

In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari in his letter titled: “Resumption of Office,” which he personally signed, and dated 18 August, 2018, said: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), I write to intimate the Senate (House of Representatives) that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from today, Saturday 18th August, 2018,after my vacation.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, (Hon.Speaker, House of Representatives) the assurances of my highest consideration.”