Tinubu Appoints Disu Acting IGP After Egbetokun’s Resignation

…Sanwo-Olu Commends Appointment

KEY POINTS

• Bola Tinubu has appointed AIG Olatunji Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police.

• Former IGP Kayode Egbetokun resigned, citing personal and family reasons.

• Babajide Sanwo-Olu praised Disu’s professionalism and long service record.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, as the Acting Inspector-General of Police following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was confirmed in a State House statement issued by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga. According to the statement, Egbetokun stepped down on Tuesday, citing pressing family matters requiring his full attention.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has since congratulated Disu, describing his elevation as well deserved and a recognition of his professionalism, competence, and over three decades of meritorious service in the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor said Disu’s appointment was an honour to Lagos State and expressed confidence in his capacity to lead the force effectively.

Earlier reports by Bizwatchnigeria.ng https://bizwatchnigeria.ng/tunji-disu-appointed-new-igp-kayode-egbetokun-resigns-2026/noted that Disu, who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General in March 2025, previously served as AIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Lagos.

He also held strategic roles as Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State, as well as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos.

THE ISSUES

Egbetokun’s resignation follows months of public debate surrounding his continued stay in office beyond the statutory retirement age, after amendments to the Police Act extended his tenure.

The leadership transition is also expected to trigger institutional adjustments, as established police tradition requires senior officers who are higher in rank or seniority to the new IGP to retire or be redeployed.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The Presidency said Disu’s appointment was informed by his extensive operational experience, leadership capacity, and proven service record, expressing confidence in his ability to provide steady direction during a critical period for national security.

Security analysts and retired police officers have described the transition as routine within the force, noting it could introduce fresh strategies to ongoing security operations nationwide.

WHAT’S NEXT

President Tinubu is expected to convene the Nigeria Police Council to formally consider Disu’s appointment as substantive IGP, after which his nomination will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation.

Meanwhile, several senior officers, including some Deputy Inspectors-General and Assistant Inspectors-General, may retire or be redeployed as part of the restructuring process.

BOTTOM LINE

Disu’s emergence signals a significant leadership shift within the Nigeria Police Force, with expected ripple effects across the command structure as authorities seek to strengthen security management and operational effectiveness nationwide.