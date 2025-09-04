IGP Appoints CSP Benjamin Hundeyin As New Force Public Relations Officer

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

This was contained in a press release signed by the outgoing force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, on Thursday, 4th September 2025.

CSP Hundeyin brings with him a wealth of academic and professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language from Lagos State University and a Master’s degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

In addition, he earned a Certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

He is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

A seasoned communicator and public relations strategist, Hundeyin has served in various capacities, including Police Public Relations Officer at Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos. He was part of Nigeria’s contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan, in 2020, and also served as an Administration Officer at the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Until his current appointment, he was the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command.

While congratulating him on his new role, IGP Egbetokun urged CSP Hundeyin to leverage his extensive communication and security expertise to strengthen the Force’s public engagement and foster positive relations with Nigerians.

CSP Hundeyin can be reached via telephone on 07062606717 or by email at benjamin@hundeyin.com

The outgoing Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, officially handed over the role on Thursday, 4th September 2025, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.